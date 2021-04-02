$50,000 donation to San Antonio Food Bank helps keep refrigerated truck on the road

SAN ANTONIO – Families began to line up early for the San Antonio Food Bank’s mega distribution event in partnership with Broadway Bank on Friday. More than 1,000 families registered for the event, one that provided meals to last more than a week including ham for Easter.

Local bank donates $50,000 for fifth year in a row to help keep refrigerated truck on the road to pickup and distribute food to families in need. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“That’s what we’re doing here this morning, is making sure that those families that were impacted by the pandemic, those that are struggling with their household budgets because of loss of jobs, that they get the nourishment that they desperately need,” Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank said.

Broadway Bank made a $50,000 donation to the food bank’s Second Servings Program that will help keep the Broadway Bank food rescue truck on the road.

“Not only (did they buy) the truck, but every year for the last few years have been making this $50,000 donation that helps us keep the truck on the road,” Cooper said. “It supports the driver, it supports the fuel, it supports the insurance and maintenance. It allows us to get food to families.”

In total, Broadway Bank has invested $250,000 since 2017.

“Our community is emerging from a challenging year and we’re committed to helping our friends and neighbors in the recovery process,” David Bohne, president and CEO of Broadway Bank stated in a press release. “We’re proud to continue support of the Food Bank’s Second Servings Program for a fifth year.”

Cooper said he’s thankful for the support from corporate sponsors and individuals that have helped meet the unprecedented demand of food insecurity during the past year.

“I think that’s what our city is best known for, and why I think we all love living here, is because it’s a city of compassion,” Cooper said. “We’re neighbors helping neighbors.”

Food distribution events happen every week and volunteers of all ages are needed.

To give time and explore volunteer opportunities, click here.