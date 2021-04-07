Man stabbed twice during argument at North Side mobile home park, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was stabbed during an argument at a North Side mobile home park late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before midnight at the San Pedro Mobile Home Park in the 16200 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from Highway 281.

According to police, an argument happened outside a trailer home and the man was stabbed twice in the upper torso.

The man stabbed managed to go inside where he called for help, police said. Authorities say the suspect fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

Investigators said the victim was in shock following the stabbing and did not give much information to officers.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not currently known.