Suspect in fatal shooting at apartment near Fair Oaks Ranch arrested in Huntsville

Noah McGary, 19, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Hector Chavera, 20, BCSO said Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager accused of fatally shooting a man at an apartment complex near Fair Oaks Ranch last month has been apprehended.

Noah McGary, 19, was arrested in Walker County, about 50 miles east of College Station, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday.

BCSO officials said he is accused of shooting 20-year-old Hector Chavera in the face on March 5 at the Rustico at Fair Oaks Apartments, located in the 27500 block of Interstate 10 West. Chavera died at the scene.

BCSO initially said Chavera was found shot in the living room of a unit on the third floor of the apartment complex. A sergeant told KSAT that there were several people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, and they were going door-to-door looking for possible witnesses and surveillance video.

Homicide investigators eventually went to Walker County after developing leads regarding the investigation.

McGary was located and arrested Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. He will be extradited back to Bexar County and faces a murder charge, according to BCSO.

