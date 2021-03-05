Detectives searching for clues after man shot dead in apartment near Fair Oaks Ranch

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s detectives are searching for clues connected to the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex not far from Fair Oaks Ranch.

Deputies answered a call about the shooting around 2 a.m. Friday.

In a third floor unit at the Rustico at Fair Oaks apartments, they say they found a man in the living room who had been shot in the face.

A sergeant told KSAT 12 the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not clear, but they hoped to learn more from witnesses.

He said there were several people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

According to a preliminary report, the man who was shot was about 20 years old.

He died at the scene.

Homicide detectives spent several hours there, searching for evidence and going door-to-door looking for possible witnesses and surveillance video.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the crime or who may have noticed anything unusual there to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000.