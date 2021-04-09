Woman expected to make ‘full recovery’ after allegedly being shot by brother

The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance after being shot in her shoulder.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A West Bexar County woman is expected to make a full recovery after a shooting allegedly involving her brother, according to a spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened inside the woman’s home in the 11900 block of Grapevine Street just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies say she and her brother had been involved in a disagreement which ended with him shooting her in her shoulder.

UPDATE: Man on the run after shooting his sister outside home in West Bexar County, BCSO says

She was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Deputies gather outside the home on Grapevine Street where the shooting happened. (KSAT 12 News)

Deputies say her brother left the home in a vehicle, although they were not able to provide a description of it right away.

With help from a San Antonio Police Department helicopter, they were able to search the neighborhood.

Still, they did not find the man or his vehicle.

Investigators at the scene did not release the names of the people involved.

Initially, there was some confusion about the case with the sheriff’s office telling news media that the suspect was the woman’s son. Later, they clarified that he is her brother.