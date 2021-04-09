Man on the run after shooting his mother outside home in West Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who they say shot his mother outside a home in West Bexar County early Friday morning.

Deputies were called around 8 a.m. to the home in the 11900 block of Grapevine Street, not far from Potranco Road and Loop 1604 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to deputies, an altercation occurred between the man and some female family members during which he pulled out a gun and shot at his mom, grazing her in the shoulder.

BCSO said the man fled in an unknown vehicle before deputies arrived. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the name and age of the man are not currently known. A reason for the altercation was not given.

The search for the man and the investigation into the shooting are both ongoing, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.