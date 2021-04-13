Have you seen this woman? San Antonio police say she robbed a Five Below this month

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in identifying and locating a Northeast Side robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at a Five Below store located at 1247 Austin Highway.

According to police, at 11:15 a.m. on April 5, a woman robbed a Five Below store and left the area on foot.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

If you have any information related to this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit the Crime Stoppers website: www.sacrimestoppers.com.

