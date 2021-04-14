Judge reduces bond for mother accused of child endangerment

SAN ANTONIO – The mother of missing baby James Chairez, who was arrested after his disappearance, had her bond reduced by a judge on Tuesday.

D’Lanny Chairez was arrested last month and booked on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. She was being held on a $250,000 bond.

Records show a judge reduced Chairez’s bond to $150,000. She remains in custody at the Bexar County Jail.

Chairez would be required to wear a GPS device as part of her bond condition if she posts bail.

James Chairez was reported missing in February. When his mother was arrested, she told police she had planned to give up the 18-month-old for adoption.

During a search, officers found a bloody crib sheet. They continue looking for baby James.