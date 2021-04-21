JetBlue Airways coming to San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport will be adding JetBlue Airways to its list of carriers later this year.

JetBlue, which is the sixth largest airlines in the United States, will provide nonstop routes to Boston and JFK.

“Today is an exciting day, as we not only welcome a phenomenal new airline partner in JetBlue but also new nonstop service to Boston and New York,” said Jesus H. Saenz, director of airports, with the San Antonio Airport System. “Boston has been our largest unserved market for many years and we’re thrilled that JetBlue is planting its roots in San Antonio to offer more options to our traveling public.”

The airline has free amenities that include entertainment, beverages, snacks and WiFi, as well as boasting generous leg room.

The new routes out of San Antonio will begin in October.