On a Stick Festival! at San Antonio Zoo kicks off Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Craving some festival food?

The On a Stick Festival! at the San Antonio Zoo starts this Saturday and continues over the next five weekends.

Festival-goers can expect themed food and drinks in one of four festival realms including Zoo Fiesta, Croctoberfest, State Fair and Mardi-CRAW.

Festival tickets will be $24.99 for adults and $20.99 for children ages 3-11. Ticket prices vary by date and will include general admission to the San Antonio Zoo.

Sweet and savory food options will be available for guests including chicken on a stick, turkey legs, sausage on a stick, freshly-spun cotton candy and more, according to the zoo’s website.

San Antonio Zoo members will get free admission to the festival which will take place every Saturday and Sunday from April 25 through May 23.

Ad

Related: