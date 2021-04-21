Local News

San Antonio firefighters respond to reported fire on city’s East Side

Fire was called in just before 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of Lamar Street

Ben Spicer
, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea
, Photojournalist

Lamar Street fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported fire on the city’s East Side Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in just before 8 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Lamar Street, not far from North Walters Street and Interstate 35.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department’s website, as many as 17 units have answered the call.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

