Preschoolers and teachers can get free, unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Antonio until 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Kids ages 5 and younger can get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio for the 2021 season with a Preschool Card.

The SeaWorld Preschool Card allows unlimited admission to the park, including annual events like the Sesame Street Party Parades, the Halloween Spooktacular, and the Christmas Celebration which allows visitors to take photos with Santa Claus.

Penguin Cam: Chill with the penguins at SeaWorld San Antonio with 24/7 livestream

Certified pre-K through 12th-grade teachers with an active teacher ID can also get in on the freebie with a Teacher Card.

Preschool and Teacher Cards are not available at the park and must be obtained through online registration.

Ad

The offer ends April 30 and is available to Texas residents only, according to SeaWorld’s website.

Starting May 1, Preschool Cards will return to the normal price of $79.99.

Admission to SeaWorld San Antonio with a Preschool Card will run through Jan. 2, 2022. The teacher card expires Dec. 31, 2021.