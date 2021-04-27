Northwest Side restaurant damaged by fire, fire officials say

Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a fire early Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a Northwest Side restaurant early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 3 a.m. at Lee’s Garden Chinese Restaurant in the 7200 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Babcock Road in the Medical Center area.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant.

The fire was found inside the vent-a-hood and did not extend to the building, fire officials said.

Firefighters said damage to the restaurant is mostly smoke damage and the fire was quickly put out.

Damage to the restaurant is estimated at just under $10,000.

The food inspector has been called to determine when the restaurant can reopen. A fire investigation team is trying to find the exact cause of the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.