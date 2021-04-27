Pearl launches shared workspace for ‘modern professionals’

Pearl Cowork has opened in the Full Goods Building at 200 E. Grayson, Suite 210.

SAN ANTONIO – The Pearl is opening a 10,416-square-foot shared workspace for “modern professionals” a year after COVID-19 changed the traditional office setting.

Pearl Cowork opened to the public on Tuesday at the Full Goods Building located at 200 E. Grayson, Suite 210.

People can choose between day passes, which start at $40, or monthly memberships, which range from $150-$2,400 a month.

The passes give access to amenities like wifi, an online community of professionals, a shared kitchen, meeting rooms, private phone booths, cleaning service and more.

“Pearl is thrilled to debut San Antonio’s newest cowork space, which is ideal for those seeking human connectivity and purposeful work,” Pearl’s Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Fauerso said in a news release. “The space builds on Pearl’s history as a place where ideas are brought to life--through ingenuity, creativity, and collaboration.”

The Pearl’s website states day passes are ideal for travelers needing a workspace.

A dedicated desk is $450 a month and a private office starts at $1,200 a month. Both of these options give 24/7 access to the Pearl Cowork space.

Pearl Cowork is opening a month after the district launched Pearl Studio, a space for creating photos and videos.