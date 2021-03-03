New apartment community set to rise along Broadway near Pearl

Encore Enterprises is planning one of the next new apartment projects along the Broadway corridor.

A Plano-based firm will soon begin construction of the next major residential development along the Broadway corridor near Pearl.

Encore Enterprises Inc. is building a five-story, 386-unit apartment complex with a parking structure on a 4.2-acre property bordered by Austin, Alamo, East Grayson and West Carson streets previously owned by local development group GrayStreet Partners.

Encore expects to begin demolition of existing buildings on the site in April or May. Completion is expected by Fall 2023.

The project will include a resort-style pool and a rooftop deck with views of the horizon and city lights, as well as a fitness center, dog park, bike storage and exterior green space. It will also feature an open-concept leasing and clubhouse area with a kitchen, coffee bars, a game room and a business center.

