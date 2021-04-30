Alamo Drafthouse is permanently closing one of its San Antonio locations

SAN ANTONIO – It’s lights out for Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes in San Antonio.

The movie theater at 1255 SW Loop 410 is closing a spokesperson for the company confirmed to the SA Current on Thursday.

KSAT reached out to Alamo Drafthouse spokesperson Ryan Fons who said that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was too much for the Westlakes location which originally opened in 2004.

The company, which operates roughly 40 theaters around the U.S., reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March.

In a statement on the theater’s website, the company said it’s costly to reopen. “It’s a lot of (expensive) work to wake one of these babies up – considerably more than a little bit of dusting – so that’s why we’ve been slow to reopen locations in 2021,” the statement reads in part.

Alamo Drafthouse Park North is currently open and the Stone Oak location is expected to open in June.

“The future for Alamo Drafthouse is very bright as we see more people returning to our theaters each weekend, and expect a full rebound later this year with highly anticipated films we’ve anxiously waited to see on the big screen together,” said Fons.