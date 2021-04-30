Courage hopes to avoid runoff in rematch for San Antonio City Council District 9

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the May 1 election on our Vote 2021 page. At 7 p.m., Saturday, May 1, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com.

Councilmember John Courage faces four challengers in the race for San Antonio City Council District 9.

District 9 includes the northern part of the city — north of Loop 410 and straddling U.S. 281. It includes parts of Stone Oak but excludes Hollywood Park and Hill Country Village, which are suburbs not in San Antonio’s city limits.

Courage, who was first elected to serve on the council in 2017, came to San Antonio for basic training after enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1971, according to his biography on the District 9 webpage.

Ad

RELATED: City Council District 9 candidates answer your questions ahead of San Antonio’s May 1 election

In the race for San Antonio City Council District 9, are the candidates below as they will appear on the May 1 ballot:

Cory W. Dennington

Erika Moe

Patrick Von Dohlen

Antonio Salinas

John Courage

Patrick Von Dohlen, a financial planner, ran against Courage in 2019 and pulled 40% of the vote, but that wasn’t enough to force Courage, who got 53%, into a runoff. A one-on-one runoff election occurs between the top two vote-getting candidates when no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.