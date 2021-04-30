Houston police recover dozens of people from home in suspected kidnapping or human smuggling case

HOUSTON – Houston police say they have found dozens of people inside a Southwest Houston home in a possible case of human smuggling.

Police were called to the home in the 12200 block of Chessington Drive for a reported kidnapping.

KPRC is reporting that 91 people were found in the home and that police are trying to separate victims from potential suspects. There are five females and the rest are males. None are children and the oldest is in their late 30s, police said. They told police they hadn’t eaten in a while.

Police told KPRC that several of the people in the home likely have COVID-19 because they have fever and have complained of a loss of smell. The health department will perform rapid tests on them.

Police and Houston firefighters are providing them with food, water and medical attention, KPRC reports.

Check back for more details on this developing story.