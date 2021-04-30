Cloudy icon
69º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man indicted, accused of killing two women in Northeast Side apartment

Fares Sabawi
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Northeast Side
,
Crime
Mugshot of Abdi Shidad, taken in 2016.
Mugshot of Abdi Shidad, taken in 2016. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury indicted a man accused of fatally shooting two women in a Northeast Side apartment earlier this year.

Abdi Ali Shidad, 22, was charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.

On Feb. 13, Shidad allegedly shot and killed Anastasia Simms, 17, and Leah Anders, 19, in the Cottage Creek Apartments in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive.

Shidad lived at the apartment where the shooting occurred, public records showed.

Shidad is also accused of shooting a third victim, Remus Blair.

If convicted, Shidad faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: