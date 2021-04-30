Man indicted, accused of killing two women in Northeast Side apartment

Mugshot of Abdi Shidad, taken in 2016.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury indicted a man accused of fatally shooting two women in a Northeast Side apartment earlier this year.

Abdi Ali Shidad, 22, was charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.

On Feb. 13, Shidad allegedly shot and killed Anastasia Simms, 17, and Leah Anders, 19, in the Cottage Creek Apartments in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive.

Shidad lived at the apartment where the shooting occurred, public records showed.

Shidad is also accused of shooting a third victim, Remus Blair.

If convicted, Shidad faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty.