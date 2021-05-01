Proposition B supporters, opponents prepare for final push

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio voters are just a day away from deciding the fate of a contentious ballot measure, Proposition B, and both sides are trying to make their last-minute cases to voters.

Prop B would strip San Antonio police officers of the power to collectively bargain for a contract. Supporters of the ballot measure believe it’s a step toward more officer accountability, while opponents say it could make it harder to recruit and retain officers.

READ MORE about what Prop B would do here or WATCH a debate between the union and Fix SAPD

The rhetoric is still flying, especially online, but many have already cast their ballots. The 101,241 ballots cast already county-wide was a record-breaking turnout for early voting in a spring election.

Ad

Still, many voters prefer the tradition of casting their ballot on Election Day, and Ananda Tomas, the deputy director of Fix SAPD, the activist group that got Prop B onto the ballot, says the goal now is voter contact, whether it’s by block-walking, phone banking, texting, or pushing out social media ads.

“Honestly, whether it’s at the polling locations or at the doors or on the phone, when I’m able to have a conversation and explain Prop B and answer folks questions, they are with us 70% of the time,” Tomas said as she knocked on doors in a neighborhood near Woodlawn Lake.

Fix SAPD will have members out at the polls Saturday, too, as will the San Antonio Police Officers Association, the main opposition to Prop B.

“Please go talk to these officers,” Sgt. Tina Baron said during a Friday news conference at SAPOA headquarters. “Go talk to them and their families. If you have questions, we’re there for you.”

Ad