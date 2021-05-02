Concert benefit underway in Boerne for late Texas state trooper Chad Walker

BOERNE, Texas – Only slightly over a month after his death, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Trooper Chad Walker is being honored in a big way in the City of Boerne.

The benefit concert “Operation Walker” will take place on Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of Compadres Hill Country Cocina and aims to raise money that will be given directly to the Walker family.

Mark Sierra, owner and chef of Compadres Hill Country Cocina, is spearheading the event through his nonprofit Task Force VOSBO, which stands for Veteran Owned Small Business Organization. The objective is to help raise funds for Walker’s children and wife.

“It’s actually been a very inspiring thing, knowing that the entire community is coming together for this, for the cause without taking any kind of different political stance on it,” Sierra said. “It’s more of supporting the family, right, rather than the organization.”

More than 20 businesses across the Hill Country have come together to donate their services or products for the raffle to help honor Walker. Walker was shot during an ambush on March 26 and died days later.

Ad

Although the family has been very private since Walker’s death, they’ll be in attendance Sunday afternoon.

“They’re just incredibly grateful, you know,” John Henderson said. Henderson, along with his wife Amy Henderson, run the nonprofit Legacy Farmstead in their ranch in Boerne. The nonprofit focuses on providing equine therapy for veterans and military families as well as those of law enforcement.

Henderson has been hosting the family, including Walker’s widow and four children, for the past week.

Ad