Driver wrecks car, dies after evading police on North Side, according to SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A driver who evaded police and lost control of his vehicle at a high rate of speed before crashing has been pronounced dead.

San Antonio police said the driver, identified as Jose Ascencion Astrain Jr., 25, crashed just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of West Avenue.

According to investigators, Astrain was driving a silver 2008 Ford Fusion on the northbound lanes of West Avenue when officers in an unmarked vehicle attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation.

Astrain kept driving and SAPD ended the pursuit, police said.

He continued to travel at a high rate of speed before losing control and fishtailing into oncoming traffic, police said. His Ford Fusion then collided with a brown pickup truck.

Astrain, who police said was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to University Hospital by ambulance. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. No charges are pending, police said.

