Von Ormy police officer facing termination after weekend arrest for family violence

SAN ANTONIO – A Von Ormy Police Department officer will be terminated after his arrest Saturday in San Antonio for family violence, his police chief confirmed Monday.

Officer David Hernandez, 34, faces a misdemeanor charge of family assault causing bodily injury, jail records show.

Hernandez, who has worked for Von Ormy PD since June, was taken into custody by San Antonio police Saturday around 5:45 a.m. at a home in the 8400 block of Cranberry Hill, on San Antonio’s Northwest Side.

He is accused of grabbing a woman by the neck and pushing her against a wall causing injuries, booking records show.

“Based off of the facts told to me by one of the detectives handling the case, I made the decision to terminate him,” Von Ormy Police Chief Lionel Perez said Monday when reached for comment.

Hernandez was released on bond Saturday and is scheduled to be arraigned in County Court 14 on June 1.