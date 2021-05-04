SAPD: Driver flees after crashing truck into median on Highway 151

A driver crashed his truck into the median of Highway 151 and then fled, police said Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who fled following a vehicle crash on Highway 151 overnight.

The crash occurred around midnight on the main lanes on Highway 151 near Ingram Road on the city’s far West Side.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck crashed into the median of the highway and then got stuck. The driver fled on foot following the crash, police said.

Officers said they found an open container inside the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

SAPD did not say, what, if any charges are expected to be filed should they find the driver.