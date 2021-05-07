County housing director reprimanded for improper use of credit card months before she resigned

Records show former HABC director Tammye Trevino was reprimanded months before she resigned.

SAN ANTONIO – Months before resigning as director of the Housing Authority of Bexar County, Tammye Trevino received a formal reprimand for repeated improper use of an agency credit card, according to records obtained this week by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Trevino, who stepped down early this year following a rocky three plus years leading the agency, was handed the reprimand in August, after an audit revealed ‘concerning information’ about HABC’s credit card transactions.

The reprimand was signed by Trevino and HABC’s Board of Commissioners.

Last year, an audit of HABC uncovered dozens of questionable expenditures, records show.

A more detailed follow-up investigation by the audit firm identified 24 purchases that did not have supporting documents and numerous transactions that appeared to be for prohibited purposes, records show.

The questionable purchases included $160 AirPods bought at a Best Buy in July 2019. The wireless earbuds were labeled in records as “AirPods - Exec. Dir.”

Ad

The follow-up audit also listed a series of payments made to a real estate institute as expenditures that did not have a clearly evident purpose.

While HABC has a real estate and development wing, Trevino herself is a licensed real estate agent who did work in that field outside and separate from her duties as executive director, multiple sources said.

Ad

Ad