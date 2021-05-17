TikTok videos lead to suspension for San Antonio police officer, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who posted TikTok videos while on duty was suspended for his conduct in February, according to records obtained by KSAT 12 News.

Officer Alexander Garza agreed to a 10-day suspension for the violation, records showed. The records were recently turned over by city officials roughly two months after they were first requested.

According to the documents, SAPD’s Internal Affairs Unit first received a complaint about Garza on July 23 about his social media posts.

“I found this officer on TikTok and thought you might like to know what your offer in (sic) doing while on duty,” one email read. “Is this really how our tax dollars are being spent?”

During the investigation, officials determined that Garza appeared in 34 short videos while on duty or in full SAPD uniform, according to the documents. Some of the videos also used profane language.

Records show Garza was initially handed a 30-day suspension, before he and Police Chief William McManus agreed to the reduced disciplinary action. Garza served the suspension from Feb. 23 until March 4, according to the documents.

