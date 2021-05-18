Drive-thru vaccine clinic to be held Saturday, with entertainment as you wait

SAN ANTONIO – This Saturday, a drive-thru vaccine event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2600 SW Military Drive.

At the event will be 900 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and no appointments are necessary.

In order to get the vaccine, those attending must:

Be 18 or older

Have a photo ID

Stay in the vehicle

There will be appearances by Rey Feo Court and other Fiesta royalty at the event.

There will also be free medals and Fiesta giveaways for those who receive the vaccine, while supplies last.

Councilwomen of Districts 3, 4 and 5 are promoting the event as “Be Ready for Fiesta and Get Vaccinated!”