Mostly Cloudy icon
77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Drive-thru vaccine clinic to be held Saturday, with entertainment as you wait

Dawn Jorgenson
, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: 
Fiesta
,
Health
,
vaccine
,
San Antonio
Drive-thru vaccine clinic to be held Saturday, with entertainment as you wait
Drive-thru vaccine clinic to be held Saturday, with entertainment as you wait (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – This Saturday, a drive-thru vaccine event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2600 SW Military Drive.

At the event will be 900 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and no appointments are necessary.

In order to get the vaccine, those attending must:

  • Be 18 or older
  • Have a photo ID
  • Stay in the vehicle

There will be appearances by Rey Feo Court and other Fiesta royalty at the event.

There will also be free medals and Fiesta giveaways for those who receive the vaccine, while supplies last.

Councilwomen of Districts 3, 4 and 5 are promoting the event as “Be Ready for Fiesta and Get Vaccinated!”

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: