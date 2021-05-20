Recognize them? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in Northeast Side arson case

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are trying to identify two men who attempted to burn down a building on the city’s Northeast Side.

The incident occurred Feb. 20 at the Main Street Bar in the 13400 block of Wetmore Road, not far from Thousand Oaks and Bulverde Road.

According to police, two men used ignitable liquids to ignite a fire at the bar and were recorded on a security camera trying to burn down the building.

SAPD said they need help identifying and locating the suspect wearing the brown jacket and black hat in the image above.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.