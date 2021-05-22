SAPD: King William shooting suspect ID’d, charged with aggravated robbery, assault

Juan Solorio, 19, is accused of shooting a 51-year-old man following an argument after they were doing foundation work at a home on King William.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified the shooting suspect in the King William area Friday.

Juan Solorio, 19, is accused of critically wounding a 51-year-old man following an argument while doing foundation work at a home in the 300 block of King William.

Great teamwork by #SAPD’s Homicide Unit, Robbery Task Force, South and Central Patrol Officers and Eagle in the arrest... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Saturday, May 22, 2021

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical but stable condition at last check, according to police. The couple and the homeowner were not injured.

Solorio ran from the scene and stole a Mercedes at gunpoint from a couple and crashed it on the city’s South Side, officials said.

He was arrested two hours later in the 600 block of Recio, police said.

Solorio is being held in the Bexar County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

