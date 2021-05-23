Leading SA: Tech leader calls San Antonio’s future in the industry ‘bright’

SAN ANTONIO – The technology industry has grown exponentially over the last five years, and area leaders in the industry say that the expansion is not slowing down anytime soon.

Dax Moreno with Verity SA, a leader in the tech sector, joined Leading SA Sunday to discuss the industry’s current status and what the future of technology growth could look like in the Alamo City.

“The last five years have been really wonderful for the San Antonio Tech community because we’ve really found ourselves. We formed a community, we’ve developed a real ecosystem, and a lot of organizations and businesses have started to recognize the power of the talent that we have here in San Antonio,” Moreno said. “A lot of tech talent comes up from our higher education system and boot camp certification courses.”

According to Moreno, the area has also seen an influx of “new talent” coming to San Antonio and making the Alamo City home in the last five years.

“The best thing is, is that they’re hiring, you know, especially right now post-pandemic. There are all kinds of businesses looking for help. And to work in a tech company is not necessarily always developing and being a coder, but it’s also about people helping with sales and marketing and customer experience and accounting and all of those other types of roles,” Moreno said. “And the tech sector needs that talent.”

Additionally, Moreno said there are also workforce development programs for roles that support the tech industry that community members can enroll in.

“This is an opportunity for San Antonio to really lean in and reshape its economic future,” Moreno said. “And that starts with our citizens and people here in San Antonio really acknowledging and embracing the fact that there are plenty of resources out there for you to learn, technology jobs where you can go and build a kind of life and career for yourself that I think 20 years ago would have been very limited in terms of opportunity, pay, scale.”

You can watch the full interview with Moreno in the video player above.

