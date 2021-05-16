Leading SA: Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar discusses crime trends, BCSO arrests

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the sheriff’s office has noticed a slight increase in violent crimes in unincorporated Bexar County.

The sheriff joined Leading SA on Sunday to discuss the county’s recent crime trends and other issues that are impacting area residents.

“We’re actually seeing a slight uptick in violent crimes out in the unincorporated Bexar County, but we’re we’re combating it in some new and innovative ways... but, we’re reorganizing around organized crime and we brought back our uniform gang unit,” Salazar said.

The sheriff said deputies are also cracking down on gangs, smuggling and gambling.

“We’re really concentrating our efforts on organized crime, trying to stop the folks that are benefiting from this crime being out there,” Salazar said. “So, we’re asking people to watch out for drug activity, human trafficking-type activity, illegal gambling operations.”

Ad

According to Sheriff Salazar, the recent arrests of Bexar County sheriff’s deputies have all come from measures of public transparency and accountability.

“I remind my deputies that really all that’s being asked of us, of society, is just to be better at your job. Be transparent with each other and hold each other accountable, hold yourselves accountable,” Salazar said. “And generally, they demand me to hold people accountable. That’s what we’ve been doing all along. And so, I’m very, very proud to lead the charge in that effort,” Salazar said.

One bill that is making its way through the Texas Legislature, House Bill 1927, looks to end the requirement for people to carry a handgun without a license, so long as firearms aren’t prohibited.

Salazar said the sheriff’s office is looking at the bill closely and he has some concerns.

“I’ve got a legislative liaison deputy that oversees those sorts of things. He’s tracking that bill with a lot of interest. I just can’t see the reasoning behind wanting more guns on the street, especially when they’re in the hands of unlicensed, untrained and unidentified folks,” Salazar said. “We just don’t know who’s going to be carrying a gun out there. And that presents a lot of problems for law enforcement.”

Ad

You can watch the full interview with Sheriff Salazar in the video player above.

Also on KSAT: