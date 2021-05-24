16-year-old shot in leg in robbery on South Side, police say

A teen was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt on the city’s South Side late Sunday night.

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt on the city’s South Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Escalon Avenue, not far from Commercial Avenue and Gillette Boulevard.

According to police, the teen was robbed by three people and struggled over a phone before one of the suspects shot him in the leg.

Police said the suspects fled following the shooting.

The wounded teen was taken to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the robbery and shooting is ongoing, police said.