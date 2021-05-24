SAPD: Man, juvenile arrested after breaking into North Star Mall, stealing $2,000 in jewelry

A man and a juvenile were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing and stealing inside North Star Mall.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested two people who they say got inside North Star Mall after hours and caused damage to at least a dozen businesses.

Officers answered a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday from security guards at the mall about the burglary.

When they arrived, they found out that someone had used rocks to shatter the glass on a door on the Rector Street side of the mall.

The burglars made their way inside where they began destroying property, police said.

They said the pair smashed TV screens, damaged several kiosks and got past the metal gate outside a jewelry store.

Police said they quickly tracked down the two suspects, who were still inside the mall, located near Loop 410 and San Pedro.

They say when they arrested them, they had about $2,000 worth of stolen jewelry on them.

Officers recovered the stolen property and returned it to the owners.

They took a man and juvenile into custody on criminal charges, including burglary.