Fallen San Marcos police officer to receive full honors during public funeral next Thursday

SAN MARCOS – A public funeral service for Justin Putnam, a San Marcos police officer killed in the line of duty last spring, will be held next Thursday, city officials say.
Putnam was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance on April 18, 2020. His funeral was postponed due to COVID-19 at his family’s request, city officials said.
The service will be held at 10 a.m. at Shoreline Church in Austin, located at 15201 Burnet Road.
According to a news release by the City of San Marcos, a procession—limited to first responders from Hays County only—will travel from Thomason Funeral Home to Shoreline Church beginning at 7:30 a.m. on June 3.
The public is invited to pay their respects along the route, which will travel from Old Ranch Road 12 to Wonder World Drive, then on to I-35 North.
“The service will include special remembrances, video tributes and the presentation of a posthumous award by Chief Stan Standridge,” the city said in a news release.
Full law enforcement honors will follow on the lawn outside the church immediately after the service.