Local News

Fallen San Marcos police officer to receive full honors during public funeral next Thursday

Justin Putnam died on April 18, 2020

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

San Marcos
SMPD
Hays County
Officer Justin Putnam is seen in an undated photo provided by the San Marco Police Department. Officer Putnam died Saturday, April 18, 2019 in a shooting in San Marcos that left two other officers in critical but stable condition, the city's interim police chief, Bob Klett, said at a news conference Sunday. (San Marco Police Department via AP)
Officer Justin Putnam is seen in an undated photo provided by the San Marco Police Department. Officer Putnam died Saturday, April 18, 2019 in a shooting in San Marcos that left two other officers in critical but stable condition, the city's interim police chief, Bob Klett, said at a news conference Sunday. (San Marco Police Department via AP)

SAN MARCOS – A public funeral service for Justin Putnam, a San Marcos police officer killed in the line of duty last spring, will be held next Thursday, city officials say.

Putnam was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance on April 18, 2020. His funeral was postponed due to COVID-19 at his family’s request, city officials said.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. at Shoreline Church in Austin, located at 15201 Burnet Road.

According to a news release by the City of San Marcos, a procession—limited to first responders from Hays County only—will travel from Thomason Funeral Home to Shoreline Church beginning at 7:30 a.m. on June 3.

The public is invited to pay their respects along the route, which will travel from Old Ranch Road 12 to Wonder World Drive, then on to I-35 North.

“The service will include special remembrances, video tributes and the presentation of a posthumous award by Chief Stan Standridge,” the city said in a news release.

Full law enforcement honors will follow on the lawn outside the church immediately after the service.

