Woman stabbed by stranger who wanted her to have sex, police say

A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed on the city's West Side near Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man who it appears could not handle rejection.

They say he stabbed a woman who turned him down when he tried to solicit her for sex.

Officers found the victim shortly after 12 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Culebra Road.

She was suffering from multiple stab wounds in her upper body, police said.

The woman, who is in her 30s, told officers she was walking along Culebra Road when the man tried to get her to have sex.

She says she tried to run from him but he chased her down, then stabbed her repeatedly.

The woman was in critical condition as she was rushed to a hospital.

Police searched the area, but did not find the attacker, described only as a man in his 20s.