FLORESVILLE, Texas – The Floresville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen antique car.

The 1935 Chevrolet sedan with Texas license plates 1935 884*590 was reported stolen on May 27.

The metallic mocha chocolate vehicle was last seen headed to San Antonio from the Pleasanton area, FPD officials said.

The car has special sentimental value to the owner, who bought the vehicle in 1935. She told police it was one of the first cars that she and her husband bought together.

If you have seen the car, please call FPD at 830-393-4055.

1935 Chevrolet sedan stolen in Floresville. (KSAT)

