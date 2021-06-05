Have you seen this man? San Antonio police say he robbed a Northeast Side Wingstop

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are requesting the public’s help in locating and identifying a Northeast Side robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at 12:43 p.m. on May 28 at a Wingstop located at 6615 FM 78.

According to police, employees were working when a man walked into the kitchen area through the restaurant’s back door.

Police say the man showed employees that he had a weapon and told them to get on the ground.

The man took money from the register and left the restaurant following the incident, police said.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website: www.sacrimestoppers.com.

Ad

Also on KSAT: