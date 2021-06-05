KinderCare in San Antonio offers free child care while parents get COVID-19 vaccine

San Antonio – As part of President Joe Biden’s campaign to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, free child care is being offered to parents and caregivers who need to get the shot or recover from it.

Four of the nation’s largest child care providers are participating. KinderCare in San Antonio is one of them.

“On a national level, we do see that child care is a burden in general. And so, we want to try to mitigate that and help release that, that burden on families that they may be having,” said Erika Salazar, quality team lead for KinderCare Education.

KinderCare will be offering a free day of child care for parents to get their vaccine Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at any of its locations in the San Antonio area.

Ad

It will also be offering Saturday child care from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select locations for this month and registration is required. You can register by clicking here.

“Different age groups have different slots for their capacity limits,” Salazar said.

KinderCare offers child care for children six weeks old to 12-years-old. The initiative will end July 2nd.

Learning Care Group locations across the nation are also participating. You can learn more here.

We reached out to the YMCA of Greater San Antonio to see if they are also participating in the initiative, but we haven’t heard back.

More on KSAT:

Here’s where children ages 12-15 can receive their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio

Ad

Here are the COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics taking place around San Antonio