Woman fatally shot while trying to burglarize home, Beaumont police say

BEAUMONT, Texas – A woman was shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in Beaumont on Sunday, police said.

According to Beaumont Police Department, the incident happened at 5:23 a.m. in the 2900 block of Pine Street.

Officers were initially called to a home in the area for a burglary in progress.

The homeowner told police that someone had forced their way into his home and he shot at them several times.

Officers went inside the home and found an unresponsive woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene and was later identified as Cheyenne Rene Mounce, 27, of Beaumont.

Police said an autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is still ongoing.

