Authorities identify man arrested in connection with explosion near Boerne beer garden

BOERNE, Texas – A man who was arrested on Saturday in connection with an explosion that occurred near a Boerne beer garden was identified by authorities on Monday.

Michael Smith, 56, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony. His bail is set at $75,000, according to Kendall County Jail records.

Smith was arrested after the explosion was reported near Random, a beer garden at 11 Upper Cibolo Creek Road, near Boerne Lake.

When deputies arrived, they found remnants of a “homemade improvised explosive device” in the back parking lot, according to officials.

Visitors of the beer garden and nearby Boerne Lake were evacuated out of precaution and no one was injured in the incident, deputies said.

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Klaerner told KSAT 12 News that Smith, who lives in a small apartment at the property in exchange for keeping up the place, accidentally caused the explosion when he was disposing of materials outside of his apartment near the location. Smith had no malicious intent by setting off the explosion, Klaerner said.

Klaerner said that the case is under investigation and that more charges are possible.

