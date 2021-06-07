Man struck by gunfire while driving on I-35, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times while driving on a Northeast Side highway overnight.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Interstate 35 southbound between Walzem Road and Eisenhauer Road.

According to police, a man in his 30s was shot at least eight times while driving on the highway. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said the victim’s car had as many as 15 bullet holes and that the driver was unable to give a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

A motive for the shooting is not known. The investigation is ongoing, police said.