‘Come back for your second dose’: Metro Health says more than 100k in Bexar County haven’t gotten second COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health is urging people to get the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccines, reminding them that both doses are required for maximum protection.

As of June 14, 108,655 people in Bexar County have failed to return for their second dose, according to Metro Health.

“Effectiveness with just one dose of vaccine is as low as 33% in one study in the U.K. just last month,” said Dr. Junda Woo, Metro Health medical director and local health authority for San Antonio and Bexar County, said in a press release. “It’s worrisome that the Delta variant is suddenly making up 90% of COVID cases in the U.K. That could happen here wherever people are not fully vaccinated. This is why we highly encourage you to come back for your second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after you have received the first one.”

People with both doses of a two-dose vaccine are highly protected against hospitalization and death from the Delta variant and other major variants, Woo said.

