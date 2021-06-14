Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in San Antonio this week include some Fiesta venues

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Those celebrating the return of Fiesta this week will have a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccination at the same time, as some events will host pop-up clinics.

The Metropolitan Health District has released a list of all the pop-up clinics this week in San Antonio “to ensure everyone who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has access to get one.”

Inoculations will be offered at Fiesta Fiesta, Fiesta de los Reyes, and the Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta, among other events.

The shots offered include the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and a few are offering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine only.

View the list below for options for a COVID-19 vaccine from Monday through Sunday.

Monday, June 14:

1-5 p.m.: CentroMed Berto Guerra Clinic, 5439 Ray Ellison Blvd. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

3-6 p.m.: Paul Taylor Field House, 7001 Culebra Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Tuesday, June 15:

10-Noon: First Church of Nazarene, 10715 West Ave. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

11-7 p.m.: Plaza Guadalupe/Metro/CCDO/Avenida Guadalupe, 1327 Guadalupe St. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

1-6 p.m.: Second Baptist Church, 3310 E. Commerce St. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Wednesday, June 16:

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Johnston Library, 6307 Sun Valley. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Fiesta De Salud at Milam Park, 500 W. Commerce St. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

1-6 p.m.: Second Baptist Church, 3310 E. Commerce St. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

1:30-6:30 p.m.: Oak Manor Prospera, 2330 Austin Hwy. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

4-7 p.m.: El Carmen Church, 18555 Leal Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Thursday, June 17:

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Thousand Oaks Library, 4618 Thousand Oaks. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

1-6 p.m.: Second Baptist Church, 3310 E. Commerce St. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

3-7 p.m.: Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

Friday, June 18:

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Zion Lutheran Church, 9944 Leslie Road. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

2-4 p.m.: Applewhite Recovery Center, 10975 Applewhite Road. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

4:30-7:30 p.m.: Vietnamese Martyrs Parish, 14603 Santa Gertrudis. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Saturday, June 19:

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Longest Day Run at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, 200 Noblewood Drive. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

9 a.m.-Noon: St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 1602 Thousand Oaks Drive. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta at Mission County Park, 841 VFW Blvd. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 810 Kitty Hawk Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

11 a.m.- 7 p.m.: Juneteenth Event at Commanche Park #2, 2600 Rigsby Ave. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

Sunday, June 20:

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fiesta - Run to Remember at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, 200 Noblewood Drive. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Fiesta Wildflower event at Rolling Oaks Mall, 6906 N. Loop 1604 E. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

3-5:30 p.m.: Fiesta - A Day in Old Mexico and Charreada, 6126 Padre Drive. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

The ongoing mass vaccination site at the Alamodome is still open from noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. From this Wednesday, June 16-June 25, hours will be noon-4 p.m.

The mass vaccination site at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Wonderland will remain open through July 2 for the Pfizer second-dose appointments and walk-ins, officials said. Anyone wanting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get one by request through June 22.

