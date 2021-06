SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s favorite citywide celebration has officially made its return!

Fiesta is back, following last year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have since been working closely with Metro Health to figure out the best safety measures for this year’s events.

The Fiesta kickoff is taking place at Hemisfair Park Thursday evening. For more on what to expect for “Fiesta Fiesta,” watch the video in the player above.

