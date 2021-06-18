Judson ISD investigating possible ransomware attack affecting district communication, officials say

LIVE OAK, Texas – Judson ISD officials say they are investigating a possible ransomware attack that left them without phone or email access.

The school district announced the “suspected but unconfirmed ransomware attack” Friday afternoon in a release.

Judson ISD’s Chief Communications Officer Dr. Nicole Taguinod issued the following statement below:

“It has been determined that Judson ISD’s information technology systems have been compromised as the result of a suspected but unconfirmed ransomware attack. We immediately notified federal, state and local law enforcement. We have also engaged independent forensic investigators and third-party experts who are working around the clock, in cooperation with law enforcement, to determine the nature and extent of this attack. It is unclear at this time what information might have been accessed. There is nothing more important to Judson ISD than the safety, security and wellbeing of our employees, students and their families. This includes the protection of your personal data stored within the district’s information technology systems, and we are committed to a successful resolution. We will be sharing updates on our website, social media and the district mass communication system as we are able to do so.”

Judson ISD is working with forensic investigators, law enforcement, and others to determine the severity of the breach.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available. For more updates, visit the school district’s website here.