The return of Fiesta Fiesta in pictures!

SAN ANTONIO – Medals, crazy hats, beer, live music and fireworks filled the air in celebration of the first night of Fiesta events at Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair on Thursday evening.

Last year, all of the Fiesta events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first time Fiesta was canceled since World War II and decided as the safest option to prevent further spread of the virus. This year, however, it’s back in a reduced but still enjoyable capacity.

Traditionally, Fiesta Fiesta is the first night of Fiesta’s string of events and this year was no different, even after it was rescheduled from April 15 to June 17. People were more than excited to get back out and celebrate with confetti and Fiesta medal collecting. Check out the above gallery for highlights from Fiesta Fiesta 2021.

Ad

Not sure of what to do on each day of Fiesta? Check out KSAT’s schedule of Fiesta events.

RELATED

Fiesta Porch Parade Special, Fiesta de los Reyes

Chanclas y Cerevezas, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

A Day in Old Mexico and Charreada, Fiesta Wildflower Ride

Texas Cavaliers River Parade expecting big turnout; tickets still available

Ad

Gartenfest, Fiesta de los Reyes