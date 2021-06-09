Texas Cavaliers River Parade expecting big turnout; tickets still available

Texas Cavaliers River Parade to take place Monday, June 21; will have full capacity crowd

SAN ANTONIO – After more than a year of waiting, Fiesta is almost here! Still, things are going to look a little different this year.

There will only be one parade this year, the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, which takes place on the River Walk on June 21.

The parade will be broadcast by KSAT 12 on June 21 at 7 p.m. and can also be seen live on KSAT.com.

The parade will be held at full capacity, and is expected to be even larger than years past. Organizers are estimating 300,000 visitors will descend on downtown San Antonio for the event.

Still, officials say safety is still a top priority.

“We’re following the city guidelines, the county guidelines, the CDC guidelines,” said River Parade Vice Marshall Gardener Peavy.

Tickets are still available at this link or by calling 222-RIVER.

Ad

READ MORE: