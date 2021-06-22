Photos: Texas Cavaliers River Parade filled with confetti and cheering crowds

SAN ANTONIO – Many of the usual Fiesta parades may have been canceled this year, but not the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, which happened Monday evening. Watch the replay of the parade.

According to the Texas Cavalier River Parade website, the Fiesta festivity began in 1941 after floating gardens were seen on boats and barges floating around Antonio.

This year’s parade featured floats from: Fiesta Royalty, San Antonio Orchestra, Battle of Flowers Association,San Antonio Mayor and City Council and more.

KSAT’s Myra Arthur and David Sears anchored the event, surrounded by an excited crowd dancing and cheering in a shower of confetti.

All money from the event will go local charities and kids through the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation.

Ad

Missed the river parade? There are other fiesta events to look forward to here.

RELATED