Partly Cloudy icon
89º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Photos: Texas Cavaliers River Parade filled with confetti and cheering crowds

The only 2021 Fiesta parade brought joy to a lively audience

Raven Jordan
, KSAT digital/social intern

Tags: 
Fiesta
,
River Parade
,
Things To Do
Full Screen
1 / 20

KSAT 2021

2021 Texas Cavaliers River Parade

SAN ANTONIO – Many of the usual Fiesta parades may have been canceled this year, but not the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, which happened Monday evening. Watch the replay of the parade.

According to the Texas Cavalier River Parade website, the Fiesta festivity began in 1941 after floating gardens were seen on boats and barges floating around Antonio.

This year’s parade featured floats from: Fiesta Royalty, San Antonio Orchestra, Battle of Flowers Association,San Antonio Mayor and City Council and more.

KSAT’s Myra Arthur and David Sears anchored the event, surrounded by an excited crowd dancing and cheering in a shower of confetti.

All money from the event will go local charities and kids through the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation.

Missed the river parade? There are other fiesta events to look forward to here.

RELATED

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: