VIA brings back Fiesta Park and Ride service

SAN ANTONIO – People heading to Fiesta events downtown will have a new option to avoid traffic, beginning on Tuesday.

VIA’s Fiesta Park and Ride service is back in a reduced form to match the scaled-down Fiesta 2021.

“Just as our community is recovering, VIA is recovering its system. As part of that, we have not run special event service for over a year during the pandemic,” said Jon Gary Herrera, VIA’s senior vice-president for public engagement. “And we’re glad to provide a limited special event service, kind of our first foot back out for special event service, here for Fiesta.”

The service will run from VIA’s Crossroads Park and Ride and the Madla Transit Center near Interstate 35 and South Zarzamora Street. Riders will be dropped off at Market Street at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Rides are $2.50 each way or $5 round trip and tickets can be purchased at ticket booths or the VIA goMobile app.

