Driver not injured after falling asleep at wheel, rolling vehicle over, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman driving home avoided serious injury following a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Medical Drive, not far from Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the woman was driving home when she fell asleep and jumped the median with her vehicle. The car rolled over and then caught fire, police said.

Emergency crews responding to the crash were able to get the woman out safely and put out the fire.

The woman was assessed by officers at the scene and was found not to be intoxicated and was not hurt, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.